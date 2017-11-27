POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: UNICEF says Yemen battle is a war against children
01:53
World
The War in Yemen: UNICEF says Yemen battle is a war against children
'A war on children'. That's how UNICEF is describing the ongoing conflict in Yemen. More than 11 million children in Yemen are in desperate need aid. And as Staci Bivens reports Aid agencies say more needs to be done to allow medicine and supplies into the war-torn country. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 27, 2017
More Videos
