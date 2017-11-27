POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar TRT Journalists: TRT journalists on trial for import export laws
02:22
World
Myanmar TRT Journalists: TRT journalists on trial for import export laws
The TRT World journalists detained in Myanmar are expected to appear in court for the fourth time on Monday. They're facing charges for violating the country's import/export laws and could face up to an additional three years in jail. Alican Ayanlar reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 27, 2017
