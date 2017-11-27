World Share

South Sudan's Displaced: South Sudan's displaced living in cemeteries

South Sudan's four-year civil war has displaced more than 4 million people, that's almost half the population. Hundreds of thousands have fled their villages and sought shelter in the capital. Juba has been relatively peaceful but the population surge is putting pressure on resources, and that includes land. And as Nick Davies-Jones reports, some people have been forced to live in cemeteries.