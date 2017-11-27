World Share

Mohammad AlQadi: A Palestinian running for a good cause

Once again, Istanbul hosted its very unique inter-continental Marathon. And in the 39th edition one person stood out more than most. Back in October we told the story about a Palestinian runner, that wasn't allowed entrance to the US for the Chicago marathon. But after officials in Turkey saw what happened, they offered him a front row spot on the Bosphorus Bridge.