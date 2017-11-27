POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: EU authorities fail to agree on car legislation after diesel gate scandal
05:42
World
Money Talks: EU authorities fail to agree on car legislation after diesel gate scandal
It has been two years since the diesel gate scandal emerged, yet the EU and its member states cannot seem to agree on how cars should be tested for emissions once they are on the road. The parties met in Brussels to try to find common ground. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 27, 2017
