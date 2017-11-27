World Share

Halal Summit: Turkey takes the lead setting global standards

The word Halal means that something is lawful or permitted under Islamic law. But with the frequent use of Halal products worldwide, there is still no global standard. Maria Ramos went to the Halal Expo in Istanbul to find out more about the industry.