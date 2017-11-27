November 27, 2017
02:39
02:39
Royal Engagement: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry
The whirlwind romance between Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle has shaken up the royal establishment. But, as Sarah Morice reports, their engagement has been met with widespread approval. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
