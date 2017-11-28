POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shopping in the US: As online sales surge, shopping malls suffer
02:03
As Christmas approaches, retailers in the US are expecting more and more people to turn to online shopping to buy their gifts. Cyber Monday was expected to be the most profitable-ever for online retailers this year. But as Alexi Noelle explains, it could come at a cost. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
