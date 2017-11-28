What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Shopping in the US: As online sales surge, shopping malls suffer

As Christmas approaches, retailers in the US are expecting more and more people to turn to online shopping to buy their gifts. Cyber Monday was expected to be the most profitable-ever for online retailers this year. But as Alexi Noelle explains, it could come at a cost. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world