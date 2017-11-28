POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Orphanages struggle under strain of war
02:22
World
The war in Syria has orphaned thousands of children. Orphanages are struggling under the sheer number that needs to be housed, fed and educated. TRT World's Chelsea Carter takes a look at the impact the conflict has had on children. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
