World Share

Terror in the Sinai

Dozens of militants stormed Al Rawdah Sufi mosque and opened fire. The most likely perpetrator - Daesh. As the terror network loses ground in Syria and Iraq, many believe they could be strengthening their hold on the Sinai. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi promised a swift and brutal response. But was the threat ignored for too long? And will an iron-fist retaliation be effective? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world