World Share

Terror in the Sinai, Harassment tipping point and DIY gene therapy

Egypt reels from its worst attack in modern history. President Sisi promises revenge, as fears grow that Daesh is taking over the peninsula. Meanwhile, is the Me Too campaign against sexual harassment long overdue, or could it possibly be starting to go too far? And we speak to the man who injected himself with a homemade gene therapy. Could this be the cure for HIV?