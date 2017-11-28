World Share

The War in Syria: Fighting and food shortages in Eastern Ghouta

To Syria now, and the country's regime has agreed to a ceasefire in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta. It follows days of heavy bombardment and the deaths of dozens of civilians. It's one of the last opposition strongholds near the Syrian capital Damascus. Alican Ayanlar looks at how people are struggling to survive. And a warning, some viewers may find the images in his report disturbing. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world