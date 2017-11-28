POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenyatta Inauguration: Police clash with opposition protesters
Kenyatta Inauguration: Police clash with opposition protesters
After months of political turmoil, Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta has been sworn in for a second term. But his opposition rival Raila Odinga has refused to accept his presidency - and says he will be sworn in HIMSELF as president next month. Minutes after Odinga spoke, riot police teargassed his convoy, and at least one man was killed in clashes with opposition supporters. Christine Pirovolakis reports on Kenyatta's inauguration. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
