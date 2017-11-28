POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Iraq invites foreign bids for oil and gas projects
04:12
World
Money Talks: Iraq invites foreign bids for oil and gas projects
Iraq has taken a big step towards exploiting more of its oil and gas reserves. It is inviting foreign energy firms to develop its offshore oil fields. Iraq gets about 90% of its income from sales of oil and gas. But could its plans add even more oil to an already over-supplied market? Laila Humairah reports and energy and geopolitics expert Ellen Wald joins us from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?