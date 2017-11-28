Money Talks: EU votes for five-year extension on glyphosate

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The European Union has voted to extend the licence for the pesticide glyphosate for five years. Many environmental groups have been campaigning to ban the chemical entirely. They claim it is dangerous to humans and leads to conditions including Autism, birth defects and even cancer. Monsanto, which makes the glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup, refutes these claims. Elena Casas reports from Castillon in the Bordeaux wine region in France, where many farmers rely heavily on glyphosate. For more analysis, Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 28, 2017
