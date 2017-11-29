World Share

Ivory Coast Migration: Lack of opportunities forcing youths to migrate

Wednesday's EU-Africa Summit will see leaders from both continents discuss investment opportunities for Africa's young people. They're meeting in the Ivory Coast has seen significant economic growth in the past few years, but despite the booming economy, many young people are leaving the West African country for Europe. Randolph Nogel tells us why.