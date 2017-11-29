POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Colombia Peace Deal: Soldiers come together in Medellin restaurant
Colombia Peace Deal: Soldiers come together in Medellin restaurant
It's been one year since Colombia's congress passed a historic peace deal with FARC rebels. The FARC have since disarmed, although violence has increased in some areas once dominated by the guerrillas. But in the city of Medellin, peace has brought new opportunity. Dimitri O'Donnell has been to a restaurant that's uniting former FARC guerrillas and the soldiers they used to fight. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
