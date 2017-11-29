POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bosnian Croats Verdict: ICTY to deliver ruling on Croat war criminals
02:56
World
Bosnian Croats Verdict: ICTY to deliver ruling on Croat war criminals
In the next hour, the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is expected to deliver its judgment in the appeal of six senior Bosnian-Croat wartime officials. They were charged with the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In 2013 they were sentenced to 111 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Francis Collings has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
