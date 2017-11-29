World Share

Bosnian Croats Verdict: ICTY to deliver ruling on Croat war criminals

In the next hour, the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is expected to deliver its judgment in the appeal of six senior Bosnian-Croat wartime officials. They were charged with the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In 2013 they were sentenced to 111 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Francis Collings has more.