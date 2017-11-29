World Share

AC Milan woes

AC Milan have wasted no time in announcing their new manager. Former Rossoneri midfielder, Gennaro Gattuso, is taking over from the sacked Vincenzo Montella. But as Semra Hunter explains, the changing of managers is only the tip of the iceberg, for a club that's heading for a potential disaster. And we had David Schiavone to shed some light on the situation.