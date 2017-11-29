World Share

Ian McKinley: Exclusive interview

For the Italy rugby team, the Autumn internationals have finished and it's been a historic few weeks for Ian McKinley. The 27-year-old debuted for his adopted country in the win against Fiji to complete a remarkable return to the sport that some would've deemed impossible. Lance Santos went to Sicily to meet the 'goggle-guy'.