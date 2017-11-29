POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Miss Ko and Dwagie: Change makers in the Taiwanese rap scene
03:31
World
Miss Ko and Dwagie: Change makers in the Taiwanese rap scene
Once under the control of Japan and later China, Taiwan is now home to an incredibly diverse mix of cultural influences, especially when it comes to the island's music scene. And one genre whose popularity is growing at lightning speed, is rap. We sent our Miranda Atty to the capital Taipei, to meet two of the industry's biggest change makers.
November 29, 2017
