Music inspired by literature
Scottish Book Trust is celebrating 'Book Week Scotland' in a new and unique way. It's holding an online poll but it's not looking for readers' favourite works. Instead the Trust is trying to find people's best loved songs that happen to have a literary connection. We'll bring you the winners after they're announced. But first, here are a few of them that made the list.
November 29, 2017
