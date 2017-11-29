November 29, 2017
02:17
02:17
More Videos
Books inspired by music
There are also cases where the exact opposite happens, where music inspires fiction, not the other way around. From literary masters to today's contemporary novelists, many authors have integrated someone else's music into their own written words. Zeynep Gokce shows us how. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos