Roundtable: Blog Power
They're sometimes trusted, often admired and popular. In an age where brands are trying to come across as authentic, social media influencers, call them bloggers if you like, have become the perfect partners. How much power do they have? Word of mouth. It's an effective way to spread a message and in the digital age, telling your followers about a product can be a career. Social media influencers fill our feeds with advice, entertainment, instructions and endorsements. But are they all as credible as they seem? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.
November 29, 2017
