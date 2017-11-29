World Share

War Crimes Trial: Former general dies after drinking 'poison'

A former Bosnian Croat general has died in hospital, after drinking poison at a court in the Hague. Slobodan Praljak drank the substance just moments after losing an appeal against a 20-year prison sentence. He and other five men - former political and military leaders - were convicted of war crimes during the Bosnian war. The court has also found that Croatia was complicit in the crimes., as the late war time president Franjo Tudjman coordinated the events. Christine Pirovolakis has more.