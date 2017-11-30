POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Trump retweets far-right videos
02:12
World
The Trump Presidency: Trump retweets far-right videos
US President Donald Trump is under fire for re-tweeting several controversial posts from a far-right British activist. He posted three videos purporting to show Muslims engaged in acts of violence from the account of Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First. Simon McGregor-Wood reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
