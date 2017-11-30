POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Korea Tensions: US asks countries to cut all ties with N Korea
Korea Tensions: US asks countries to cut all ties with N Korea
The United States has urged the world to sever all ties with North Korea after the country's latest missile test. At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, the US also threatened the North Korean regime with total destruction in case of war. Pyongyang says the latest test was of its longest range missile to date. Nafisa Latic reports. subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
