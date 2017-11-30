US Maternal Mortality: Deaths related to pregnancies on the rise

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The number of women dying of complications related to pregnancy is on the rise in the United States. According to a recent study, maternal deaths have fallen globally by more than one-third. But in the US, they've increased by the same amount since the year 2000, the highest of any developed country. Our correspondent, Andrea Arenas reports.
November 30, 2017
