Mummy Mystery: Unwrapping ancient Egypt's past goes high-tech

Scientists in the United States are trying to unwrap the mysteries of a 2,000-year-old Egyptian mummy. They've combined different scanning techniques to create an exact digital copy of the body. And as Denee Savoya reports, what's been revealed has come as a pleasant surprise.