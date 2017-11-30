World Share

Qatar 2022 World Cup Special – 5 years to go

2022 may still be five years away, but time moves quickly when you're preparing to host World a Class sporting event. And let's face it, there's still a lot of work to be done. Beyond the Game presenter, Semra Hunter went to Qatar to bring us this special edition of the show, which includes interviews with Xavi Hernandez - one of the best footballers of all time - and the main man behind Qatar 2022. Plus, we take an up-close look at the new stadiums under construction and see where things stand ahead of the first World Cup to ever be staged in the Middle East.