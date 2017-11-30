POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brussels mosque takeover?
11:55
World
Brussels mosque takeover?
It's Belgium's biggest and oldest place of Muslim worship, and now the government wants to take it over. They say it's home to Saudi backed extremism. Last month, they moved to expel the mosque's imam, citing national security concerns. But that's been blocked by the courts. Yet the country is still under intense pressure to tighten security, with several Belgian citizens involved in European terror attacks. If the takeover of Brussels' Grand Mosque goes ahead, will that put an end to radicalisation, or could it further alienate Belgian Muslims? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?