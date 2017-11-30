World Share

Colombia’s cocaine boom

When Colombia's president Juan Manuel Santos struck a peace deal with the FARC rebel group, he hoped it would end decades of fighting and paralyze the drug trade. But today, the cocaine business is booming. Even $300 million from the UN to help fight production hasn't been able to reign it in. In November, Colombian police seized 12 tonnes of the narcotic - the largest single seizure in the country's history. Could the cocaine boom be a side effect of peace?