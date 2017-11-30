POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US’ hidden civilian deaths, Colombia’s cocaine boom and Russia’s foreign agents law
52:05
World
Has the Pentagon hidden the real number of civilians killed in the fight against Daesh? A scathing report by the New York Times makes the claim. Meanwhile, Colombia is seeing its biggest cocaine boom in almost 20 years. Could this be an unintended consequence of a peace deal with FARC rebels? And Russia fires back at the US after its journalists in Washington are forced to register as foreign agents. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
