Palestinian artist Malak Mattar breaks down barriers with art
02:41
World
A 17-year-old Palestinian painter is crossing both personal and physical boundaries with her artwork. Growing up in a conflict zone and living underneath strict blockades, Malak Mattar started painting as a way to escape. But, even though her works are travelling around the world, she is not allowed to leave home. This is her story... Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
