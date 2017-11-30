World Share

Palestinian artist Malak Mattar breaks down barriers with art

A 17-year-old Palestinian painter is crossing both personal and physical boundaries with her artwork. Growing up in a conflict zone and living underneath strict blockades, Malak Mattar started painting as a way to escape. But, even though her works are travelling around the world, she is not allowed to leave home. This is her story...