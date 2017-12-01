World Share

Kumkapi carpets on display in Istanbul

With just a few hundred left in the world, Kumkapi carpets are extremely rare. So the chance to see some of the finest examples exhibited here in Istanbul was simply too special an opportunity for Showcase to miss. We sent our Joseph Hayat to take a look.