Kumkapi carpets on display in Istanbul
With just a few hundred left in the world, Kumkapi carpets are extremely rare. So the chance to see some of the finest examples exhibited here in Istanbul was simply too special an opportunity for Showcase to miss. We sent our Joseph Hayat to take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
