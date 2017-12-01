POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On the set of 'Payitaht: Abdulhamid'
04:16
World
On the set of 'Payitaht: Abdulhamid'
We also paid a visit to the set of one of these influential dramas. The Ottoman era show 'Payitaht: Abdulhamid' depicts Sultan Abdulhamid Khan and the situations faced by the nation during his ruling. We tasked our very own Joseph Hayat with examining just how such Turkish TV series are often bigger hits than those shot in Hollywood. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?