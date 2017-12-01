POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US’ hidden civilian deaths?
US’ hidden civilian deaths?
The US military says its air strikes against Daesh are the most precise in history. While the Pentagon talks about how it uses 3D models to pinpoint Daesh militants -- an investigation found 1 in 5 coalition air strikes in 2014 killed Iraqi civilians. That's 31 times higher than the US government will admit. So why the massive discrepancy? Is it a case of the world's most powerful military getting lost in the fog of war, or is the US intentionally hiding the real damage in a fight with no end in sight? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
