World Share

Nexus: Mandela & Mugabe

Do some leaders handle power better than others? Nelson Mandela and Robert Mugabe were both guerrilla fighters who became heads of state. But what was it that made them both handle power in completely different ways? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world