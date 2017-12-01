POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nexus: Absolute Power - Why some leaders just can't let go
Nexus: Absolute Power - Why some leaders just can't let go
Does absolute power corrupts absolutely? Nexus looks at how and why so many leaders are tempted to stay in office long beyond their constitutional term. On this episode of Nexus to discuss the effect of power on leaders…. * Journalist Georgina Godwin *Zimbabwean political analyst George Shire *Comedian Kagiso Lediga *And professor of Psychology Ian H Robertson
December 1, 2017
