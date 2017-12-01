POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Trump might delay the move of US Embassy
The Trump Presidency: Trump might delay the move of US Embassy
President Trump faces a Friday deadline to decide whether or not to fulfil a controversial campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Such a move would signal that the US considers Jerusalem the Israeli capital and ignite a firestorm of criticism from the Arab world. Frank Ucciardo has an update from the UN. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
