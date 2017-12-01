Chatting with Claude Makelele – Chelsea and life as a manager

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Claude Makelele is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time. The former French international had an illustrious career, playing for top clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG. He has a glass-cabinet that would be the envy of any footballer, including a Champions League and various domestic league trophies. Beyond the Game’s Semra Hunter sat down with Makelele to get his thoughts on his beloved Chelsea, a new life in management and next year’s World Cup. Beyond The Game is a five-times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one-stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
