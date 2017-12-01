World Share

Taiwan’s jailed activist

Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che was sentenced to five years in prison. China has charged him with trying to subvert the state. But Lee's family say he has done nothing wrong. Taiwan's government has called on Beijing to release him. The Taiwanese president says ties have been damaged even further by the ruling.