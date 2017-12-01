POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Placating Pakistan’s protesters, Taiwan’s jailed activist and Kenya’s stalemate
52:05
World
Pakistan gives in to demonstrators' demands after weeks of unrest turned violent. Is the government beholden to a fringe religious group? Meanwhile, five years in prison for discussing democracy. We look at how an imprisoned Taiwanese activist is pushing Beijing and Taipei further apart. And Kenya's president starts his second term. But the opposition still refuses to recognise his presidency. Is there more unrest ahead? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
