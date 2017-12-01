World Share

Money Talks: IFC Climate Business Forum 2017

If South Asian countries fully meet the targets they set under the 2015 Paris Agreement, they could unlock trillions of dollars-worth of investments. That's according to the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, which is hosting its Climate Business Forum in New Delhi. Alzbeta Klein, the IFC's Director and Global Head for Business, says fast-growing economies will benefit the most from green funding.