POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: IFC Climate Business Forum 2017
02:48
World
Money Talks: IFC Climate Business Forum 2017
If South Asian countries fully meet the targets they set under the 2015 Paris Agreement, they could unlock trillions of dollars-worth of investments. That’s according to the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, which is hosting its Climate Business Forum in New Delhi. Alzbeta Klein, the IFC’s Director and Global Head for Business, says fast-growing economies will benefit the most from green funding. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?