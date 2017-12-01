POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: OPEC set to extend oil output cut
06:16
World
Money Talks: OPEC set to extend oil output cut
OPEC, the cartel of the world's biggest producers of crude oil, has agreed to limit supplies through to the end of 2018. Member countries, especially Saudi Arabia, are trying to boost oil prices and their economies. The world has been awash in oil for three years. But as Laila Humairah reports, there are major challenges on the road to rebalancing the global oil market. Analysis from Gaurav Sharma, Business Editor at International Business Times UK. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?