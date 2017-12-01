POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Paris hopes Brexit will bring banking jobs
In October 1986, the UK implemented one of the most radical financial sector reforms in history. The City of London was deregulated and introduced electronic share trading. Almost overnight, London became Europe's financial capital. But now, as the UK leaves the EU, that title is under threat. And other cities like Paris are looking to carry out something similar to London's Big Bang. Elena Casas reports and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
