Money Talks: EU and African leaders meet in Ivory Coast
Leaders from 28 EU member states and 55 African Union countries have met in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. They are trying to tackle some of the region's thorniest problems, including youth unemployment and a worsening migration crisis. Randolph Nogel was there and sent this report.
December 1, 2017
