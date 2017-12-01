POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bitcoin breaks $11,000 barrier before falling
Money Talks: Bitcoin breaks $11,000 barrier before falling
Bitcoin, the world's best known virtual currency, smashed through another record above $11,000 before retreating. The speed at which it's risen, has left many investors asking whether it is an asset bubble that's about to pop. The big question is, why has Bitcoin risen so high, so quickly? Jeffrey Tucker, the Director of Content at the Foundation for Economic Education shares his views.
December 1, 2017
