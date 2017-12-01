World Share

Money Talks: Uber accused of stealing trade secrets

Uber is in hot water again. The troubled ride-hailing app has been accused of hiring professional spies to advance its business. For more, Rich Jaroslovsky, the Vice President for Content and Chief Journalist at SmartNews, joins us from San Francisco.