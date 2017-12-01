World Share

Strait Talk: Strained Turkey-NATO ties continue after a controversial military drill in Norway

Turkey was a crucial NATO ally throughout the Cold War. And even after the demise of the Soviet Union, it participated in almost every significant operation that the alliance was involved in - from peacekeeping operations in the Balkans to the war in Afghanistan. But fractures were exposed during the war in Syria. Omer Kablan reports. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.